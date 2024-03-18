Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Uddhav Thackeray defends patriot invocation instead of Hindu one at INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Uddhav Thackeray defends 'patriot' invocation instead of 'Hindu' one at INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:35 PM IST  |  Hingoli
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Thackeray said he used the "deshpremi" word because the INDIA bloc wanted to save the country and democracy

Uddhav Thackeray defends 'patriot' invocation instead of 'Hindu' one at INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray at INDIA bloc rally on Sunday. Pic/mid-day

Listen to this article
Uddhav Thackeray defends 'patriot' invocation instead of 'Hindu' one at INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai
x
00:00

After the BJP criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief for his opening remarks while addressing the INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai, Thackeray on Monday defended his 'patriot' invocation instead of 'Hindu', reported PTI. Thackeray said he used the "deshpremi" word because the INDIA bloc wanted to save the country and democracy.


In the INDIA bloc rally in the presence of Congress and other alliance party leaders, on Sunday at Shivaji Park, Thackeray had addressed the public as 'deshbhakt and deshpremi brothers and sisters' instead of the traditional invocation of 'Hindu brothers and sisters'. 


Notably, Shivaji Park has been traditionally associated with massive Shiv Sena rallies since the days of Balasaheb Thackeray, who would begin his speech with 'my Hindu brothers and sisters' (Hindu baghinno aani bhavanno) phrase. His son, Uddhav Thackeray has continued this phrase as his opening sentence for all his rallied too. However, on Sunday's public rally of INDIA bloc leaders, he did not. 


On Sunday, chief minister Eknath Shinde had criticised the event of Congress party addressing the public from the historic Shivaji Park ground. "It is a 'black day' for Maharashtra. Shivaji Park is the historic ground where Balasaheb Thackeray gave his Hindutva speeches. Today, people (Congress) who do not belive in Savarkar's contribution, will speak from the same ground," Shinde said. 

It was the first time in history, that Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi addressed the public from Shivaji Park, Mumbai. 

"BJP leaders criticised me over the opening sentence of my speech in the rally. But I want to ask them aren't they patriots?" Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing a rally in Hingoli district on Monday. Some BJP leaders criticised me alleging that my language (read as the Hindutva stand) has changed," said Thackeray. 

The former chief minister, also criticised sitting Hingoli's MP Hemant Patil, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as the nominee of Shiv Sena (undivided) but recently joined the Eknath Shinde faction.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra 2024 lok sabha elections INDIA alliance uddhav thackeray India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK