UK knife attack: Eight injured after 'major stabbing' incident, cops nab suspect

Updated on: 29 July,2024 07:19 PM IST
Mass stabbing in Southport took place at the end of a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop for young kids

At least eight people were stabbed after a 'major stabbing' incident in the United Kingdom's Southport on Monday, local police said in a statement.


News reports stated that the mass stabbing in Southport took place at the end of a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop for young kids.



Sharing an update on UK knife attack incident, Merseyside Police said officers were called at about noon on Monday to an address in Southport, near Liverpool. It said “there are several reported casualties” and called it a “major incident.”


UK Police said armed police had arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to reports of a stabbing at around 11.50 am (1050 GMT). There is no wider threat to the public, they added.

"Emergency services are in Southport after a major incident this morning. One man has been arrested and a knife seized. There are casualties. There is no wider threat to the public," Merseyside Police said in a post on X.

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight patients with stab injuries who had been taken to three different hospitals, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

"We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), Air Ambulance and Merit Doctors to the scene," North West Ambulance Service said in a post on X while sharing an update on the UK knife attack incident.

"So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital," it added.

