Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed moves Supreme Court seeking protection of life

He has also sought a direction restraining the state of Uttar Pradesh and others from taking him from the Central Jail in Ahemdabad to Prayagraj or any other part of Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj: Police stand guard as Prayagraj Development Authority bulldozers demolish properties of the Umesh Pal murder case accused, who were close aides of Atique Ahmad, in the Chakiya area, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Umesh Pal was the key witness in the former BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case. Pic/PTI

Former Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking its protection, claiming that he has been "roped in" as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and fears threat to his life.

Currently lodged in the Ahmedabad Central Jail, Ahmed has also sought directions to ensure that no physical or bodily injury or harm is done to him in any manner during police custody or interrogation.

He has also sought a direction restraining the state of Uttar Pradesh and others from taking him from the Central Jail in Ahemdabad to Prayagraj or any other part of Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Umesh Pal murder: Uttar Pradesh authorities bulldoze house of close aid of Atiq Ahmed

Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead last Friday outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case in Prayagraj in which Ahmed and others are prime accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.