Umesh Pal murder case: SC dismisses Atiq Ahmad's plea for protection in UP police custody

Updated on: 28 March,2023 12:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi granted Ahmad liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court for protection after he claimed his life is under threat while being in the custody of UP police

Umesh Pal murder case: SC dismisses Atiq Ahmad's plea for protection in UP police custody

Atiq Ahmad. File Pic


The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed jailed former MP and alleged gangster Atiq Ahmad's plea seeking protection during his custody with Uttar Pradesh police in the Umesh Pal murder case.


A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi granted Ahmad liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court for protection after he claimed his life is under threat while being in the custody of UP police.



It refused to record that the former Samajwadi Party MP's life is under threat despite vehement requests by Ahmad's counsel. Since he is in judicial custody, Uttar Pradesh state machinery will take care of his protection in case of threat to his life, the court said.


"It is not a case where this court is going to interfere. Liberty granted to move appropriate application before the High Court. Whatever is the process prescribed under law will be followed," the bench said.

Ahmad's counsel said there is serious threat to his life while in police custody in the Umesh Pal murder case.

"I am not shying away from any custody or police interrogation in the case but what I want is grant me protection as there is serious threat to my life," he said.

The bench, however, dismissed his plea.

The top court was hearing a plea of Ahmad seeking protection and claiming that he and his family have been falsely "roped in" as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were killed in a shooting on February 24.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

