Unexplained blast near Srinagar's Nishat Garden, civilian injured

Updated on: 21 August,2022 10:41 PM IST  |  Srinagar
The nature of the blast was being ascertained

Unexplained blast near Srinagar's Nishat Garden, civilian injured

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A civilian was injured in an unexplained blast outside the famous Nishat Garden on Sunday, officials said.


The explosion took place outside the Mughal garden on the Foreshore Road on the banks of the Dal Lake, they said.

They said a civilian was injured in the explosion.


The nature of the blast was being ascertained, the officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

