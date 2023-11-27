Union govt calls all-party meeting on Dec 2 ahead of Parliament Winter session

The Union government has set a meeting for all parties on December 2 before the Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on December 4 and conclude by December 22

Central vista/ File Photo

The Union government has set a meeting for all parties on December 2 before the Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on December 4 and conclude by December 22, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has arranged the all-party meeting on behalf of the government. This meeting, traditionally held a day before the session, has been rescheduled a day earlier due to vote counting in five states on December 3, where elections are ongoing, the report added.

According to the report, the Winter session follows the assembly polls' results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana, expected to significantly impact discussions during the session.

Key topics on the agenda include consideration of three critical bills aiming to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Evidence Act. Additionally, the session is likely to address the Ethics Committee's report concerning "cash for query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, with the committee recommending her expulsion, the report added. While the government focuses on its legislative objectives, opposition parties are anticipated to raise their concerns for discussion during the session.

Reportedly, another important bill pending in the Parliament is with respect to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the election commissioners. The bill was not passed during the Special Parliament Session due to the protests from the Opposition and former Chief Election Commissioners since the bill seeks to bring on par the status of a CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary. According to agency report, they presently enjoy status of a Supreme Court judge.

It is also pertinent to note that the Parliament's winter session shall be the last session as the PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as its tenure ends next year ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

