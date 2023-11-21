Breaking News
Union govt urges media houses to observe sensitivity in Uttarkashi tunnel rescue coverage

Updated on: 21 November,2023 03:17 PM IST  |  Uttarkashi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advised private television channels to cover the ongoing rescue operations at Silkyara, Uttarakhand, where 41 workers have been trapped inside a tunnel for ten days, with tact and moderation.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue ops underway/ PTi

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advised private television channels to cover the ongoing rescue operations at Silkyara, Uttarakhand, where 41 workers have been trapped inside a tunnel for ten days, with tact and moderation, stated PTI report.


The advisory stressed the importance of exercising tact when reporting, especially when disseminating news articles and videos about the rescue operations because of the workers' families' emotional states.


The advisory issued a warning about the possible negative effects and advised against airing any video or photos from the rescue site. It emphasised that having cameras or other equipment close to the operations could potentially impede the ongoing rescue efforts.


Additionally, the government urged channels to avoid sensationalising the issue and refrain from conducting live broadcasts or capturing videos from close proximity to the tunnel site where the rescue operations are ongoing.

Furthermore, the advisory stressed the importance of ensuring that the activities of the agencies engaged in life-saving operations remain uninterrupted and unaffected by the presence of media personnel or equipment in or around the operations area.

The government's advice underscored the necessity for cautious and sensitive reporting, respecting the delicate nature of the rescue mission, the psychological well-being of the families involved, and the general viewership.

Reportedly, Tuesday morning brought some relief for family members of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel for nine days now as the newly inserted six-inch pipeline made communicating with them easier. The kin of the workers said they could hear their family clearly through it and the pipeline will also be used to send larger quantities of the goods being sent inside.

Rescue operations are underway since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide on November 12 which left workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris. The Silkyara tunnel, which is 30-km from Uttarkashi, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government. 

With PTI inputs

