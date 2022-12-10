University Bill: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says govt can't act unilaterally

Taking a dig at the Left government, which recently introduced the contentious University Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, the Governor said they feel that they can change the chancellor and appoint the vice-chancellors of their choice who will appoint their relatives

Arif Mohammad Khan. Pic/official Twitter account of Kerala Governor

Days after the LDF government introduced a Bill in the Assembly to replace him as the Chancellor of universities, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said the state government does not have the "sole jurisdiction" over universities and they could not do something unilaterally.

The UGC regulations are one and the same for the whole country and it would prevail, he said, quoting various court judgements in this regard.

In the recent apex court verdict in the case of West Bengal, the SC has made it clear that the state government has no role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellor, he told reporters in New Delhi when his reaction was sought on the matter.

"Then how can they have a role in the appointment of Chancellor", Khan asked.

Taking a dig at the Left government, which recently introduced the contentious University Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, the Governor said they feel that they can change the chancellor and appoint the vice-chancellors of their choice who will appoint their relatives.

"They know they can't do it...It is in the Concurrent List...The state government does not have the sole jurisdiction over the universities. How can you do something unilaterally?," the Governor said.

He said his objective is that the student community of the state should not suffer but obstacles are created purposely (by the government).

"We want to have in the country a kind of education system which is not different in one state from the other. And that is why the UGC regulation, which according to the Supreme Court, will prevail over the state legislation," he explained.

They are one and the same for the whole country and UGC regulations will prevail. And then, what is the question, the Governor said.

"And, the court has made it clear that UGC regulations will prevail wherever the state provisions are repugnant to UGC," Khan added.

The Left government in Kerala on Wednesday introduced the University Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the State and appoint eminent academicians in the top post, even as the opposition UDF contended that the move would downgrade varsities as mere "government departments."

Law Minister P Rajeeve introduced the Bill in the House amidst the continuing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities.

According to the Bill, the government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the fields of science, including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration, as the Chancellor of the University.

