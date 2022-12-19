Breaking News
I prefer India, best place: Dalai Lama over Tawang clash
Mumbai: Measles toll more than Covid in past 40 days
Mumbai Crime: Three booked for posing as MPCB officials to extort money
Thane Crime: Eight friends rape 16-year-old for 15 hours in Palghar
Mumbai: Hot-and-humid is the season for now

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Unnao rape case Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC for interim bail

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC for interim bail

Updated on: 19 December,2022 01:44 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh directed that the case be listed before another bench for hearing on December 22

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC for interim bail

Representative Image


Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday sought interim bail from the Delhi High Court in connection with a case in which he was sentenced to life term for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.


A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh directed that the case be listed before another bench for hearing on December 22.



"List this application before a bench in which one of us, namely, Justice Talwant Singh, is not a member subject to obtaining directions of the Chief Justice," the court ordered.


The court was informed that Sengar was seeking interim bail for two months to attend his daughter's wedding which is to take place on February 8.

The ceremonies for the wedding would begin on January 18, the counsel for Sengar said.

Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the Unnao rape case is already pending in the high court.

Also Read: No house arrest for jailed PFI leader: Delhi High Court

He has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 judgement of the trial court which convicted him. Sengar has also sought setting aside of the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment till remainder of his life.

The trial court had convicted Sengar under various provisions including section 376 (2) of IPC which deals with the offence of rape committed by a public servant who "takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman in his custody as such public servant or in the custody of a public servant subordinate to him".

It had awarded him the maximum punishment of life term with a rider that the convict will remain in jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" and also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

The girl was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

The trial, which started on August 5, 2019 after it was transferred from Unnao to Delhi on the Supreme Court's directions, was carried on a day-to-day basis.

The apex court, taking cognisance of the rape survivor's letter written to the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on August 1, 2019 transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on a daily basis and completing it within 45 days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
delhi high court delhi new delhi national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK