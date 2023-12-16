Unravelling Kashmir's political landscape post Supreme Court’s Article 370 verdict

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC), two frontline political forces in the region, have been particularly vocal, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dividing land and resources to favour its "cronies" and passing laws that disempower the region's people
Key Highlights
- Political parties in the region are grappling with disappointment and a renewed commitment
- PDP, NC have been particularly vocal, accusing the BJP of dividing land
- The PDP has raised questions about the BJP`s contributions to Kashmir
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's recent verdict affirming the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, political parties in the region are grappling with disappointment and a renewed commitment to the fight for the restoration of special status.