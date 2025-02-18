The Uttar Pradesh budget session began with Samajwadi Party leaders protesting outside the Assembly over the Mahakumbh stampede deaths. SP leader Ashutosh Sinha symbolically carried the 'ashes of the government's ethics,' condemning mismanagement, while BJP ministers praised the upcoming budget.

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly commenced on Tuesday, but the proceedings were met with protests from the Samajwadi Party (SP), which demonstrated in front of the state legislative assembly against the deaths that occurred during the Mahakumbh stampede.

As per ANI, a notable moment of the protest saw an SP leader symbolically carrying the ‘ashes’ of the government’s ethics to criticise the ruling administration’s handling of the incident.

“The Uttar Pradesh government organised the Mahakumbh, but the mismanagement was such that many people lost their lives. The government is not even disclosing the exact number of deaths. They provide daily figures on the number of devotees who took a holy dip but refuse to release the death toll,” SP leader Ashutosh Sinha told ANI.

He further stated, “We have brought the asthi (ashes) of the government’s ethics because their moral integrity is dead. We have placed these ashes at the temple of politics—the state legislative assembly.”

Discussing the upcoming budget session, Sinha accused the government of failing the public. “This government has looted the people. They have manipulated elections, mismanaged the Mahakumbh, and failed to deliver on their promises. We are protesting against all of this,” he said, as per ANI reports.

“The government made grand claims about the Mahakumbh, but it has ultimately failed. The stampede that took place during Mauni Amavasya exposed their inefficiency. They touted this as a ‘digital Kumbh,’ but even now, they have not disclosed the number of lives lost,” he added.

Another SP leader, Ravidas Mehrotra, voiced concerns about the upcoming Governor’s address, stating, “We will protest during the Governor’s speech because it will be full of false praise for the government. This administration has previously leaked exam papers, and now even the Governor’s speech has been leaked. The government has failed on all fronts,” ANI reports.

Meanwhile, BJP ministers in Uttar Pradesh have praised the budget ahead of its introduction in the Assembly.

UP Cabinet Minister OP Rajbhar told ANI, “This will be the biggest budget in the state’s history. The Union government presented a budget aimed at prosperity for every section, including farmers, youth, and the unemployed. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh’s budget will focus on prosperity and rapid development.”

Regarding the opposition’s protest, Rajbhar dismissed their actions, stating, “The opposition’s job is to oppose, while the government’s job is to focus on development. Let them protest; we are committed to our work.”

(With inputs from ANI)