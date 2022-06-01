Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > News > India News > Article > UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today

Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:50 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
ANI |

Top

Adityanath will take part in the ceremony by placing the first carved stone in it. Seers and saints from across the country have been invited for the occasion

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today

Yogi Adityanath. File Pic


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha.

Chief Minister Adityanath will take part in the ceremony by placing the first carved stone in it. Seers and saints from across the country have been invited for the occasion.




The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.


The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ayodhya ayodhya verdict yogi adityanath uttar pradesh national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK