UP governor's address futile attempt to coverup government's failure: Mayawati

Updated on: 20 February,2023 04:47 PM IST  |  Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh legislature's budget session started on a stormy note on Monday with opposition Samajwadi Party disrupting Governor Anandiben Patel's address with "Rajyapal wapas jao" slogans

BSP supremo Mayawati. File Pic


Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday termed the governor's address to the joint session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature a "futile attempt to coverup" the government's failures.


The Uttar Pradesh legislature's budget session started on a stormy note on Monday with opposition Samajwadi Party disrupting Governor Anandiben Patel's address with "Rajyapal wapas jao" slogans.



The governor continued her speech amid the rancorous slogan-shouting, and said the state government is moving on the path of good governance, security and development. An environment of peace and harmony is being ensured with the policy of zero-tolerance towards crime and corruption, she said.


Mayawati said the speech was "overall very disappointing for people".

"Hon'ble governor's address today on the first day of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was a futile attempt by the government to coverup its failures to check inflation, poverty, unemployment, backwardness and disturbed environment troubling the people," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

In the 403-member assembly, the BSP has only one MLA.

In a separate tweet, Mayawati said, "Except for those in power in UP, contrary to the claims of the government, today every class, society and community is the victim of the narrow and malicious policies and activities of the government."

"The biggest failure of the government is that people are not getting their rights and justice. The government must pay attention to this," she added.

