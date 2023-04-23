Breaking News
BMC turns to guppies to fight mosquito menace
Have loan sharks in Nepal become active again?
Dadar doctor loses Rs 1.5 lakh to conmen
Mumbai’s water woes come to an end
Snakebite Assistant to help docs figure out venom management
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > UP Man arrested for kidnapping raping girl for six months

UP: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping girl for six months

Updated on: 23 April,2023 02:24 PM IST  |  Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
PTI |

Top

The girl was reported missing in September last year and an FIR was registered against an unidentified person in connection with the incident, said Takha police outpost incharge Phoolchandra Yadav

UP: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping girl for six months

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
UP: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping girl for six months
x
00:00

A man was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl for six months, police said on Sunday.


The girl was rescued on Saturday and the accused, Ashish Kumar (24), was arrested, they said.



The girl was reported missing in September last year and an FIR was registered against an unidentified person in connection with the incident, said Takha police outpost incharge Phoolchandra Yadav.


Following a tip-off, the girl was rescued from Gadwar area on Saturday and Kumar was arrested, he said.

Also read: UP: Woman beaten to death while trying to save brother from mob attack

In her statement to police, the girl said she was repeatedly raped by the accused during the last six months, he added.

The charge of rape has been added to the FIR. The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news national news uttar pradesh Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK