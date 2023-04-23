UP: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping girl for six months

The girl was reported missing in September last year and an FIR was registered against an unidentified person in connection with the incident, said Takha police outpost incharge Phoolchandra Yadav

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A man was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl for six months, police said on Sunday.

The girl was rescued on Saturday and the accused, Ashish Kumar (24), was arrested, they said.

The girl was reported missing in September last year and an FIR was registered against an unidentified person in connection with the incident, said Takha police outpost incharge Phoolchandra Yadav.

Following a tip-off, the girl was rescued from Gadwar area on Saturday and Kumar was arrested, he said.

In her statement to police, the girl said she was repeatedly raped by the accused during the last six months, he added.

The charge of rape has been added to the FIR. The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

