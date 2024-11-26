A police encounter in Meerut led to the arrest of wanted criminal Monu alias Mohan Giri, carrying a Rs 25,000 bounty, and two accomplices. The injured suspects were hospitalised, and further legal action is underway

A police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Kankerkhera area resulted in the arrest of a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and two of his accomplices, according to PTI reports. The operation, conducted late Monday night, also left the criminal and one of his aides injured.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City), Ayush Vikram Singh, stated that the police team was acting on a tip-off about the whereabouts of Monu, alias Mohan Giri. Giri, a wanted criminal from Ghaziabad, is a suspect in the abduction and murder of Lakhan Singh, a 27-year-old man, on 8 June this year.

“The informer revealed that Monu was travelling with two accomplices on a motorcycle along the road to Lala Mohammadpur. Acting promptly, the police set up a checkpoint to intercept the suspects,” Singh said.

Upon spotting the police, the trio attempted to flee. In a dramatic turn of events, the suspects opened fire at the police in a bid to escape. “The police team retaliated, and during the exchange of fire near Lala Mohammadpur, Monu and his accomplice, Sohail Qureshi of Meerut, sustained injuries to their legs,” Singh added.

The third accomplice, identified as Harun Qureshi from Ghaziabad, took advantage of the dark to attempt an escape. However, a swift cordon operation by the police led to his arrest. Both injured suspects were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Monu, described by the police as a hardened criminal, has a long record of offences, including murder, registered at various police stations in Meerut's Kankerkhera and Ghaziabad. The police also recovered two country-made pistols and a motorcycle from the arrested individuals.

“All three are habitual offenders, and Monu is particularly notorious for his involvement in multiple heinous crimes,” Singh noted, adding that legal proceedings against the trio are underway.

This successful operation highlights the UP Police's commitment to cracking down on organised crime. The police assured further action to ensure justice in the abduction and murder case of Lakhan Singh, for which Monu and his gang are prime suspects.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in apprehending high-risk criminals while ensuring public safety. Further investigations into the gang’s activities and affiliations are ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)