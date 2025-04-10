Breaking News
UP: Retired PWD officer shot at in Etawah

Updated on: 10 April,2025 01:56 PM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
PTI |

A 72-year-old retired PWD officer, Om Prakash, was shot at by unidentified assailants while in his field in Etawah’s Bharthana area. He was rushed to Saifai Medical College in critical condition. This is the second shooting incident reported in the area this week

A retired Public Works Department (PWD) officer was critically injured after being shot at by unidentified assailants here, police said on Thursday.


The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday in Bharthana area of Modhi village, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Satyapal Singh said.


The 72-year-old Om Prakash was in his field when the assailants opened fire at him.


Hearing the sound of gunfire, villagers rushed to the spot and found Prakash lying in a pool of blood.

The victim's family informed the police and rushed him to the Bharthana Community Health Centre (CHC) from where he was referred to the Saifai Medical College, where his condition was stated to be critical.

This was the second shooting incident in the Bharthana area.

Earlier on Tuesday night, unidentified gunmen entered a house in Vivouli village under the same police station limits and shot dead a youth. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

