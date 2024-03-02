Uproarious scenes in Jharkhand Assembly over Spanish tourist's gang-rape

Uproarious scenes were witnessed in the Jharkhand Assembly on Saturday over the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish woman in Dumka district, leading to two adjournments of the House

The House also witnessed a ruckus over the alleged misuse of central agencies against non-BJP governments.

A Spanish tourist was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka district, where she and her partner were camping in a makeshift tent on Friday night after crossing over from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler. Three people have been arrested so far.

As soon as the House assembled for the day around 11 am, a section of the ruling MLAs sought a special debate on the alleged misuse of central agencies, while the main opposition BJP raised the gang-rape issue.

BJP's Godda legislator Amit Mandal demanded the suspension of Dumka superintendent of police.

"The incident has not only ashamed Jharkhand but the entire country. The SP and Hansdiha police station in-charge are trying to whitewash the issue. The culprits are being provided political patronage. I demand that a probe committee be set up and stringent punishment be ensured against those involved in the crime," he said.

Earlier, MLA Pradeep Yadav, who had won in 2019 on a JVM-P ticket and later joined the Congress, demanded a debate on the alleged misuse of central agencies.

"The central government is intimidating non-BJP governments through CBI and ED. Hemant Soren (former chief minister) has been put behind bars. When a former Jammu and Kashmir governor raised his voice against the Centre, CBI summons was issued to him. I demand a special debate on the issue," Yadav said.

Several Congress MLAs supported him and they trooped into the well.

Following this, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto adjourned the House at 11.13 am till noon.

As the House assembled for Zero Hour proceedings, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Amar Bauri, raised the gang-rape issue.

"Jharkhand is being defamed not only in the country but also abroad. The state is already infamous due to incidents of sexual harassment," Bauri said.

The BJP legislators also trooped into the well in protest against the incident. Congress MLAs also came down into the well demanding a special debate.

The Speaker again adjourned the House after around five minutes of functioning till 2 pm.

