UP’s dying zari zardozi art gets hope, thanks to the youth

A young woman at zari-zardozi workshop inUP. Pic/PTI

Amid ‘zari zardozi’ artisans’ struggle due to lack of market space and recognition, and low wages, young entrepreneurs strive to break the barriers and make the craft a profitable pursuit.

Zari zardozi is a style of embroidery that came to India from central Asia in the 12th century. An ornate and sumptuous craft, it was patronised by the affluent and courtly classes. It is practised by thousands of artisans, especially women, across Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The craft has also been included in the One District One Product scheme of the state government. Ibn Hasan, who has been associated with the craft for decades, calls lack of an organised market as the biggest impediment to the development of the artisans.

Musaddiq Ali, an artisan living in Miranpur Katra, says five people, including his wife, do the zari zardozi work with him, but they find it hard to get a good price for their products.

“Craftsmen like us do not get any facility from the government,” he rues. However, young people are using their entrepreneurial skills to make big profits from this traditional art. Javnaz, who worked as an assistant manager in a private bank in Mumbai, joined the zari zardozi industry after returning home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After securing a loan from the district industries centre, she started her business. She gets her products made by artisans and sells them online on platforms like Amazon.

Anurag Yadav, deputy commissioner, District Industries Centre, says over 12,000 artisans are associated with the industry in Shahjahanpur.

“Eligible Zari artisans have been provided a loan of R11 crore. Apart from providing training to the people, tool kits have also been distributed to 700 people,” he said.

