UPSC CSE Prelims postponed due to Lok Sabha elections 2024
UPSC CSE Prelims postponed due to Lok Sabha elections 2024

Updated on: 20 March,2024 11:44 AM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

The UPSC CSE Prelims examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

UPSC CSE Prelims postponed due to Lok Sabha elections 2024

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday postponed the civil services preliminary examination to June 16 from May 26 due to the Lok Sabha elections.


The UPSC CSE Prelims examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.


Also Read: UPSC Syllabus: A Comprehensive Guide to Cracking the Civil Services Examination


"Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the commission has decided to postpone the civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024," it said.

The number of vacancies to be filled through this year's UPSC CSE Prelims is expected to be approximately 1,056, according to the commission's notification issued last month.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Preparation Strategy, Planning and Approach for Working Professionals

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be on June 4.

