Urging people of Karnataka, esp young, first time voters, to vote in large numbers: PM Modi

Updated on: 10 May,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Urging people of Karnataka, esp young, first time voters, to vote in large numbers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.


Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.




Also Read: Voting begins for high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections


Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

