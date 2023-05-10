Urging people of Karnataka, esp young, first time voters, to vote in large numbers: PM Modi

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.

Also Read: Voting begins for high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections

Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy."

