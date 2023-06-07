Breaking News
US: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting in high school graduation ceremony in Virginia

Updated on: 07 June,2023 12:36 PM IST  |  Virginia
ANI |

At least two of the seven people, who sustained severe injuries, have died in a shooting incident that took place on Tuesday evening outside a theatre where a high school graduation ceremony had taken place

Representative image/iStock

Apart from two people killed, five others including a 14-year-old boy and four men suffered gunshot wounds.


City's interim police took two people into custody but later said that one of them was not involved.


Multiple people were injured when a shooting took place outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, following a high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening, officials said, CNN reported.


Apart from two people killed, five others including a 14-year-old boy and four men suffered gunshot wounds.

Richmond police spokesperson Tracy Walker confirmed the injuries and said there was no immediate threat to the public.

The shooting happened in Monroe Park after the Huguenot High School graduation, Richmond Public Schools official Matthew Stanley said. The park is on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, across the street from the theater, CNN reported.

"We have cancelled a graduation ceremony from another school scheduled later this evening," Stanley said.

Graduation ceremonies for three schools were scheduled at Altria Theater on Tuesday, according to the school system's website, CNN reported.

An alert sent at 5:15 p.m. by Virginia Commonwealth University says a shooting happened at Monroe Park. About an hour later, the alert page said there was no ongoing threat.

Richmond Mayor Levar M Stoney released a statement on Twitter about the situation, CNN reported.

"Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area," Stoney's tweet reads.

