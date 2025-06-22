According to sources, President Pezeshkian, who initiated the call to PM Modi, described India as a friend and partner in promoting peace, security and stability in the region. President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for India’s stance, which has consistently emphasised de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday held a 45-minute conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian in the wake of the US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday held a 45-minute conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the wake of the airstrikes on nuclear facilities carried out by the United States (US). During the phone call, the Iranian leader briefed PM Modi on the evolving regional situation, ANI reported, quoting sources.

According to sources, President Pezeshkian, who initiated the call to PM Modi, described India as a friend and partner in promoting peace, security and stability in the region. He also stated that "India's voice and role were important in restoring regional peace and stability."

During the conversation between the two leaders, President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for India’s stance, which has consistently emphasised de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy, ANI reported.

The Prime Minister conveyed deep concern over the recent escalations in the region. He reiterated the importance of resolving the crisis through peaceful means.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."

"Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," he added.

The conversation came shortly after the US launched strikes on three underground nuclear facilities in Iran. President Donald Trump said the operation involved “massive precision” strikes and warned Iran of further action if peace was not pursued.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a breach of international law.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) issued a statement, confirming that the country’s nuclear sites had been “subjected to savage aggression—an act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT.”

The statement further alleged that the action had occurred under the “indifference—and even complicity—of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the US military strikes and stated that Trump’s decisive leadership in targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure “will change history.”

The conflict between Iran and Israel entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now overtly backing Israel’s position.

Amid the escalating crisis, India is continuing its evacuation efforts under Operation Sindhu for its nationals, as well as those from Nepal and Sri Lanka, from Iran. Multiple flights have been planned to bring back Indian citizens from the conflict-affected region.

(With ANI inputs)