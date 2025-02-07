The foreign secretary’s remarks at a special briefing ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s planned visit to the US came amid an uproar over the recent deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants by the US

Congress members stage a protest over the deportation. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article US to deport 487 Indians: Foreign secretary x 00:00

US authorities have informed India that there are up to 487 presumed Indian citizens with final removal order and identifying details have been supplied to New Delhi with regard to 298 individuals, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The foreign secretary’s remarks at a special briefing ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s planned visit to the US came amid an uproar over the recent deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants by the US.

On a query on whether a formal protest has been lodged by New Delhi in this regard, Misri said, “Yes, we have been in touch with US authorities on this issue on a continuing basis, and we have registered our concern with them.”

“This deportation that happened was somewhat different as compared to earlier ones. This was slightly different in nature because in the US system itself, it was described as ‘national security operation’. Perhaps one of the reasons why a military aircraft was used,” Misri told reporters.

Delhi Congress submits complaint to NHRC

The Congress’s Delhi unit on Friday submitted a complaint to the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the deportation of 104 Indian illegal immigrants from the United States in an “inhumane” manner, the party said. The complaint demanded a probe into the issue and sought directions to the Centre to prevent such incidents in future.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever