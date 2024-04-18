Breaking News
US weighs in on cross-border strikes: 'Dialogue, not escalation'

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

US responds to Modi and Singh’s statements on border operations

US weighs in on cross-border strikes: ‘Dialogue, not escalation’

Miller said the US will not get involved in the matter. Representation pic

US weighs in on cross-border strikes: ‘Dialogue, not escalation’
Quizzed about reported statements by PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on crossing borders to kill terrorists, the Biden administration said the US would not involve itself on the matter but encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid any escalation and find a resolution through dialogue. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was responding to questions at a news conference on alleged operations by India in other countries to eliminate terrorists.



When asked if Modi and Singh’s comments can be seen as ‘confessions’ on the alleged ‘assassination of Nijjar in Canada, Pannu’s murder-for-hire plot in New York, and killings in Pakistan’, Miller said the US will not get involved in the matter. “The US is not going to get into the middle of this, but we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue,” the State Department spokesperson said.


