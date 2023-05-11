Breaking News
Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Mumbai: Heatwave inevitable as mercury crosses 40°C
2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh 1 dead 35 injured as bus overturns on national highway

Uttar Pradesh: 1 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on national highway

Updated on: 11 May,2023 12:44 PM IST  |  Jalaun
PTI |

Top

Kalpi police circle officer Devendra Pachauri said the accident occurred near Sai Mandir under Kotwali Atta area

Uttar Pradesh: 1 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on national highway

Representative image

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: 1 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on national highway
x
00:00

A Kanpur-bound private bus from Ahmedabad carrying 45 passengers dashed into a divider and overturned on the Kanpur-Jhansi National Highway on Thursday morning leaving the conductor dead and 35 people injured, police said.


Kalpi police circle officer Devendra Pachauri said the accident occurred near Sai Mandir under Kotwali Atta area.



The deceased conductor has been identified as Babban (45).


Some passengers with minor injuries were discharged after administering first aid at Community Health Centre in Kalpi while those seriously injured were sent to the district hospital, the police official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news uttar pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK