Uttar Pradesh: 1 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on national highway

A Kanpur-bound private bus from Ahmedabad carrying 45 passengers dashed into a divider and overturned on the Kanpur-Jhansi National Highway on Thursday morning leaving the conductor dead and 35 people injured, police said.

Kalpi police circle officer Devendra Pachauri said the accident occurred near Sai Mandir under Kotwali Atta area.

The deceased conductor has been identified as Babban (45).

Some passengers with minor injuries were discharged after administering first aid at Community Health Centre in Kalpi while those seriously injured were sent to the district hospital, the police official added.

