Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old boy rapes 3-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar

Representative Image

A 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl at a school in the district, a police official said on Sunday.

The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Citing the complaint lodged by the girl's family members, police said the girl was taken to the roof of the school and allegedly raped by the boy on Saturday.

The minor boy is a student of class 1, while the girl is a student of playgroup.

