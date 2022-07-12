Uttar Pradesh: 16 district jail inmates out on Covid-19 parole fail to return; police told to arrest them

The inmates were among those who were serving varied jail terms ranging from five years to life imprisonment, an official said

Representation Pic

Sixteen Shahjahanpur district jail inmates who were out on parole during the Covid pandemic did not return even after the deadline ended following which police were contacted to get them arrested, an official said Tuesday. Parole is a temporary suspension of prison sentence.

When the Covid-19 infection was spreading rapidly in 2021, criminals jailed for minor offences and elderly inmates were released on parole on the directives of a high-level panel to decongest the prisons, Jail Superintendent Mijaji Lal told PTI.

"As many as 39 inmates were released, and they were told to return in May this year. Of these, 23 have come back within the stipulated deadline. However, 16 inmates were still missing. Their family members were contacted. When they still did not return, a letter was sent to police stations and Superintendents of Police to arrest them," Lal said.

He said these inmates were among those who were serving varied jail terms ranging from five years to life imprisonment.

The Uttar Pradesh government had ordered that these inmates should return to jail on May 26, 2022.

