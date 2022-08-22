Breaking News
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh 17 year old rape victim found dead in canal

Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old rape victim found dead in canal

Updated on: 22 August,2022 04:32 PM IST  |  Barabanki
PTI |

Top

Additional Superintendent of Police Punendra Singh said according to the post-mortem report, she died due to drowning

Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old rape victim found dead in canal

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The body of a 17-year-old rape victim was recovered from a canal here, police said on Monday.


Police said the body was seen floating in the Indira Canal near Kazipur Behta village located on the Sitapur border, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Punendra Singh said according to the post-mortem report, she died due to drowning.


During the investigation, police found that the girl, a resident of the Sandana police area, had left her house on August 18 for a court hearing and did not return.

Also Read: Woman gives birth outside PHC: 3 medical personnel dismissed, 4 suspended

On failing to find her, the family members lodged a complaint with the Sandana police.

A case of abduction was filed by the Sitapur police when the girl's father expressed the apprehension of the rape accused abducting and killing her, they said.

There are no injury marks on her body, the ASP said, adding further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india uttar pradesh national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK