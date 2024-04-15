Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh 2 killed 17 injured after building collapses in Muzaffarnagar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, 17 injured after building collapses in Muzaffarnagar

Updated on: 15 April,2024 09:58 AM IST  |  Muzaffarnagar
ANI |

Top

19 labourers were rescued from under the debris of a market building in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh; however, two people lost their lives in the incident.

Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, 17 injured after building collapses in Muzaffarnagar

Rescue work at the collapse site/ PTI

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, 17 injured after building collapses in Muzaffarnagar
x
00:00

As many as two labourers were killed, and 17 others were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, officials said.


According to the officials, the rescuers, along with local police, pulled out 19 labourers buried under the debris of the market building. However, two people succumbed to their injuries, they added.


The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital.


The incident took place in Talda village under the Jansath police station limits when several labourers were working inside the house, the police said.

Two people, including the landlord and contractor, have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

"Authorities have apprehended two suspects, including the landlord and contractor, in connection with the incident, which occurred as a result of the market building collapsing in the Jansath police station vicinity," the official said.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and the safe rescue of the trapped persons. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh Uttar Pradesh lucknow India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK