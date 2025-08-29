Breaking News
Man held for abducting, raping minor girl in UP

Updated on: 29 August,2025 04:08 PM IST  |  Ballia
PTI |

Top

According to police, the 22-year-old accused, a resident of Bisauli village, abducted the minor girl from a village under Sahatwar police station limits on Wednesday and raped her

Man held for abducting, raping minor girl in UP

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said a case has been registered on Thursday based on a complaint filed by the girl's sister-in-law. Representational Pic

A man accused of allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl has been arrested and sent to jail in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Friday.

According to police, the 22-year-old accused, a resident of Bisauli village, abducted the minor girl from a village under Sahatwar police station limits on Wednesday and raped her.



Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said a case has been registered on Thursday based on a complaint filed by the girl's sister-in-law.


The minor girl informed police that Akash Gond kidnapped her and raped her, SP Singh said, adding that the accused was arrested from a railway crossing near Sahatwar. 

