A man accused of allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl has been arrested and sent to jail in Uttar Pradesh , a police officer said on Friday.

According to police, the 22-year-old accused, a resident of Bisauli village, abducted the minor girl from a village under Sahatwar police station limits on Wednesday and raped her.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said a case has been registered on Thursday based on a complaint filed by the girl's sister-in-law.

The minor girl informed police that Akash Gond kidnapped her and raped her, SP Singh said, adding that the accused was arrested from a railway crossing near Sahatwar.

