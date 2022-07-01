Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 30-yr-old arrested for posting objectionable remarks against PM Modi

Updated on: 01 July,2022 08:39 PM IST  |  Budaun (UP)
the post carrying objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the post went viral on at least a couple of social media platforms, police said

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account, police said here on Friday.

Accused Rehan, hailing from Nadayal village under Sahaswan police station limits, had made the post carrying objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the post went viral on at least a couple of social media platforms, police said.




In-charge of the police station Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, posted in the station, registered a case against Rehan.

