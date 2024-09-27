The arrests came after the boy's father filed a complaint, claiming that Dinesh Baghel and others confessed to strangling his kid on September 23.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a student at a private school hostel in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, police said. The arrested suspects are Ramprakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel, Jashodhan Singh alias Bhagat Ji, Laxman Singh, and Virpal Singh alias Viru. The accused have been charged under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently in judicial detention, reported ANI.

According to the ANI report, the arrests came after the boy's father filed a complaint, claiming that Dinesh Baghel and others confessed to strangling his kid on September 23. The boy had been staying in the school hostel.

Ashok Kumar Singh, Hathras' Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed the murder on September 23 in the DL Public School hostel, which is under the jurisdiction of Sahpau Police Station.

He told ANI, "On 23rd September, a student was murdered at the hostel of DL Public School under Sahpau PS. A case was registered under relevant sections on the basis of the statement of the complainant. Five accused, including the owner of the school, have been arrested. They have been sent to judicial custody. Police will take action by investigating all angles..."

Anita Agarwal, a member of Uttar Pradesh's State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), criticised the occurrence and urged the State Administration to cancel the school's recognition. "This is a heinous incident. We will take action in this matter. I will recommend to the State Administration to de-recognise this school," she said.

Accused in Rs 300-crore fraud found living in Mathura as seer, arrested

In another unrelated incident, a man who reportedly scammed thousands of people in Maharashtra for more than Rs 300 crore was apprehended after being discovered living under the pretence of a seer here to avoid arrest, police said Friday.

The Vrindavan and Beed district police conducted a coordinated operation to apprehend Baban Vishwanath Shinde near the Krishna Balaram Temple in Vrindavan, stated a PTI report.

The report added that Shinde was wanted in connection with various fraud FIRs amounting to over Rs 300 crore.