Uttar Pradesh: 5-yr-old gang-raped by two minors in Shahjahanpur

A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was lured by the two into a sugarcane field and raped, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural Sanjeev Bajpai said that the incident happened in a village under Banda police station area on Monday evening.

The accused are said to be seven and 11-years-old, the SP said.

The same evening, the girl reached home crying and narrated the incident to her family members.

Police have registered a report on the complaint of the girl's mother.

The girl has been sent to a medical college for examination, while the search for the accused has started, the SP added.

