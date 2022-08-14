Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14, says Officials
CM Shinde refutes Uddhav's claim of BJP going back on CM post promise in 2019
Punjab: Terror module busted ahead of Independence Day
Billionaire investor and Akasa Air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
BREAKING: Fadnavis gets Home; CM Eknath Shinde to handle Urban Development
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya priest tries to burn Pakistan flag

Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya priest tries to burn Pakistan flag

Updated on: 14 August,2022 05:52 PM IST  |  Barabanki
PTI |

Top

The priest tried to set alight the flag while he was addressing his followers

Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya priest tries to burn Pakistan flag

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A priest from Ayodhya was stopped from burning Pakistan's national flag here and sent back home, police said on Sunday.


Station House Officer (SHO) of Badosrai police station Amit Mishra said, "Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Ayodhya tried to burn the national flag of Pakistan at a function here. He was stopped and sent back to Ayodhya."

The priest tried to set alight the flag while he was addressing his followers.


He said the act is part of the Partition Day being observed on August 14 on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

uttar pradesh india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK