Uttar Pradesh: Bride's elder sister killed, 10 injured in firing at marriage function

During a marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, the bride's elder sister was killed and 10 people were injured when gunshots were fired during a quarrel, stated the police officials. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Etah, Udai Singh said the incident occurred in Fardpur village under the Jasrathpur police station limits.

"An argument broke out between the family members of the bride and some villagers over applying colours. During the ruckus, someone fired a gun that resulted in the death of Sudha, 35, while 10 people were injured," Singh said. The condition of three of the injured is said to be critical.

Police have lodged an FIR against some local people. "We have also detained some suspects who are being questioned about the incident," the officer said.

(with inputs from PTI)