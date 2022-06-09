Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against SP MLC for making indecent remarks against Lord Shiva

The case was registered after the Bajrang Dal workers complained about the remarks by the SP leader

A case was registered against Uttar Pradesh MLC and Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav in the Kanth police station of Moradabad for allegedly making indecent remarks on Lord Shiva. The case was registered after the Bajrang Dal workers complained about the remarks by the SP leader. Yadav has been booked under sections 153A and 153B of IPC. It was alleged that the SP MLC made indecent remarks against Shivling and Lord Shiva in a purported video.

While registering a complaint, the Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that the Hindu sentiments were hurt by Lal Bihari Yadav. This comes amid the ongoing Gyanvapi row where the Hindu side claimed that a 'Shivling' was discovered within the premises of the mosque during the survey that was ordered by the Varanasi court. In a similar incident, BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party after she made alleged controversial religious remarks during a TV show.

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks. "Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities. "@CPDelhi I'm being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I've communicated same to @DelhiPolice. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members...," tweeted Nupur Sharma on May 27.

While suspending Sharma, the BJP said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion". The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

