A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed while an elderly woman was injured in separate incidents of wolf attacks in Mahsi division of the district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday. The administration is working to catch the attacking wolves, with four already caught, officials said.

File pic

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Child killed, elderly woman injured in separate incidents of wolf attack in Bahraich x 00:00

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed while an elderly woman was injured in separate incidents of wolf attacks in the Mahsi division of Bahraich district, officials in Uttar Pradesh said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first incident took place in Garethi Gurudutt Singh village of Hardi area on the night of September 1, Sunday, when the victim, Anjali, was sleeping outside the house with her mother when a wolf snatched her, reported news agency PTI.

The child's mutilated body was found a km away from the village, officials said, adding that the wolf had eaten her hands.

District Magistrate Monika Rani said this is the eighth incident of death owing to wolf attacks since July 17. Seven of these victims include children, she added. Thirty people have also been injured in the attacks.

In another incident, a 70-year-old woman, Kamala Devi from Mauja Kotiya village of Barabigha area, was injured when a wolf entered inside her house and attacked her on Monday morning, they added.

She has been admitted to a district hospital with injuries on her neck, mouth and ears and her condition is stated to be stable, officials said.

Rani and Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla took stock of the situation and went to meet the family members of the victims. They have ensured proper treatment of the injured woman.

The administration is working to catch the attacking wolves, with four already caught, said Rani. However, there are more than 100 revenue villages and the wolves are attacking new villages within a span of four to five days.

People are being made aware to sleep with the doors closed or on rooftops and remain alert, Rani said.

"Till now, two wolves are being reported to be attacking, but the forest department is collecting information about the total number. The correct number can be told after the investigation is complete," she added.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh government launched 'Operation Bhediya' to capture the wolves who were on the prowl in Bahraich district after seven deaths were reported. Drone cameras and thermal drone mapping techniques are being used by the Forest Department to catch the wolves, officials said. Permission to tranquilise the animals has been granted by the Chief Wildlife Warden, an official statement said.

(With PTI inputs)