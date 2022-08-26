Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh CM reviews preparations for demolition of Noida towers

Updated on: 26 August,2022 08:36 PM IST  |  Lucknow
The buildings near the towers will be vacated on August 28 at 7 am. Alternate parking arrangements and the protection of gardens will be ensured

Supertech twin towers in Noida. Pic/ PTI


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, which is scheduled to take place on August 28.


According to a statement issued by the government here, Adityanath said people's safety should be ensured at all cost. He also directed to take care of the environmental challenges in view of the demolition.

Water tankers, sprinklers and smog guns will be used to clear the dust generated as a result of demolition. Sweeping machines will be installed on the roads within two kilometre radius of the buildings.


After the chief minister's review, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar issued detailed guidelines.

Kumar said the preparations for the demolition of the towers have been completed.

The buildings near the towers will be vacated on August 28 at 7 am. Alternate parking arrangements and the protection of gardens will be ensured.

He said as per the CM's directions, traffic on the roads around the Twin Towers will be restricted during the demolition. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed for half an hour for safety at the time of demolition.

A private firm has partnered with South African Jet Demolitions for the task.

The officer said the company has to demolish the towers in such a way that there is no damage to residential buildings nearby. According to the statement, about 3,700 kg of explosives being used to demolish the towers.

The demolition will result in the generation of approximately 80,000 tonnes of debris. Steel and concrete will be separated from the rubble on the spot. About 50,000 tonnes of debris will be accommodated in the twin towers' two basements.

The remaining 30,000 tonnes of debris will be processed scientifically and converted into tiles.

According to the plan, the entire process of disposal of debris will be completed in next three months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

