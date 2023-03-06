Uttar Pradesh: Double murders rose under so-called double engine govt, Akhilesh Yadav's barb at BJP

'The truth is that there is a need for real double sympathy rather than the false double engine,' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said

Akhilesh Yadav. File Pic

Referring to the Amethi double murder case, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government alleging that the cases of double-murders have increased under the BJP, which is in power both in the State and at the Centre.

Taking on Twitter, the former UP CM said, "Under the so-called double-engine BJP government, the cases of double murders have increased. In the Amethi case, neither the victim's family is getting any help nor jobs."

"The truth is that there is a need for real double sympathy rather than the false double engine," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The matter pertains to the February 27 incident in Amethi, where two persons were shot dead by bike-borne assailants near the Bhaddaur village.

The crime scene comes within the ambit of the Musafirkhana police station area. The deceased were identified as Amin Suresh Yadav and Brijesh Yadav.

As soon as the information about the double murder was received, police officers, with reinforcements from many police stations rushed to the spot.

"Amin Suresh Yadav, a resident of Sangraha, along with his nephew Brijesh Yadav and another person, Shubham Verma (a relative of the deceased), was returning home in a car when two bike-borne miscreants from near Durga Master's kiln on the road and opened fire. Two of them were killed at the spot while Shubham Verma narrowly escaped. After the incident, the assailants fled the spot," an official said.

Both the men were taken to Musafirkhana CHC by an ambulance where they were declared dead by the doctors, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

