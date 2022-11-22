×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Five killed after four wheeler overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh: Five killed after four-wheeler overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri

Updated on: 22 November,2022 02:02 PM IST  |  Lakhimpur Kheri
ANI |

Top

Officials said that the incident took place on Palia-Bhira road in Lakhimpur Kheri during the wee hours on Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh: Five killed after four-wheeler overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri

Representative Image


At least five people were killed after a four-wheeler overturned in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Tuesday, the police said.


Officials said that the incident took place on Palia-Bhira road in Lakhimpur Kheri during the wee hours on Tuesday.



Locals of the area noticed the incident and called up an ambulance. On receiving information, a team of police from Palia police station reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital.


Officials said that there were 10 passengers on board the vehicle when the incident took place.

Also Read: Sisters deaths in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri: Scheduled Castes panel assures strict action

"Five people in the vehicle were killed in the accident, while others have been injured," Superintendent of Police (Lakhimpur Kheri), Sanjeev Suman told ANI.

He said that all injured people have been admitted to the local community healthcare centre in Palia, and are undergoing treatment.

"They were come from Shahjahanpur and going to Palia when the vehicle's driver lost control and ended up overturning it," he said.

The matter has been recorded at Palia police station, and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident, he added.

Further details are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news uttar pradesh news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK