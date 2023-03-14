Uttar Pradesh: Five killed, nine hurt as car rams into SUV in Firozabad

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh, who visited the spot, said the passengers in the SUV -- on its way to Jaipur from Gorakhpur -- had got down to relieve themselves when the car rammed into their vehicle around 9.30 am

Five people were killed and nine injured when a speeding car rammed into a parked SUV on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Nasirpur on Tuesday, police here said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh, who visited the spot, said the passengers in the SUV -- on its way to Jaipur from Gorakhpur -- had got down to relieve themselves when the car rammed into their vehicle around 9.30 am.

The car was on its way to Ambedkar Nagar, he said. Four passengers of the SUV and one in the other car were killed, Singh said.

The victims have been identified as Babulal (40), Nemichand (43), Kailash (38), Rakesh (37) and 35-year-old Mithlesh Gupta, who was travelling in the car. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Traffic movement on the expressway is going on, said Singh.

Seven people in the SUV and two travelling in the other car were injured and are undergoing treatment.

A spokesperson said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to reach the district hospital to ensure treatment for the injured.

