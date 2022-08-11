Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Four drown, several missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna

Updated on: 11 August,2022 09:39 PM IST  |  Banda
Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, says Abhinandan, the Superintendent of Police

Uttar Pradesh: Four drown, several missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna

People gather along the banks of Yamuna river after a boat capsized, at Marka area in Banda district. Pic/PTI


At least four people drowned and several others were missing after a boat carrying over 30 people capsized in the Yamuna here on Thursday, police said.


Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven to eight people swam to safety, but many are feared drowned in the district's Marka area. The boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district, police said.

Four bodies have been recovered so far, an official said.


Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the boat carried 30-35 people.

Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, the SP said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot and supervise relief and rescue operations.

Condoling the loss of lives, the chief minister directed the officials to immediately rush teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State DRF to the spot.

He has also asked the officials to ensure that best medical treatment is provided to the injured.

