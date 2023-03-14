Uttar Pradesh govt to organise special religious, cultural events across state during Chaitra Navratri

In an order dated March 10, the principal secretary of culture department, Mukesh Meshram, has said Chaitra Navratri has a special significance during which the nine "swaroop" of Goddess Durga are worshipped to end negative energy. So organising religious and cultural programmes during this period is proposed, he said

CM Yogi Adityanath. File Pic

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the local administration across the state to organise special religious and cultural programmes, including recitation of Durga Saptashati and Akhand Ramayan, in temples during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami festivals.

The Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 and Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30.

In an order dated March 10, the principal secretary of culture department, Mukesh Meshram, has said Chaitra Navratri has a special significance during which the nine "swaroop" of Goddess Durga are worshipped to end negative energy. So organising religious and cultural programmes during this period is proposed, he said.

The order has been sent to all district magistrates and divisional commissioners.

The senior government officer has asked the local administration to organise Durga Saptashati, Devi Gaan and Devi Jagran at temples and 'shaktipeeths' under a special drive to ensure participation of women and girls.

On Ashtami and Ram Navami (March 29 and 30), Akhand Ramayan paath should be organised in major temples and 'shaktipeeths' to spread human, social and national values, the order said.

For this, an organising committee should be set up in each block, tehsil, and district, it added.

Meshram told PTI there's nothing new in this order as similar programmes have been held earlier too.

"Such programmes have been held earlier too and this is not the first time they are being held in the state. Holding these programmes will provide a platform to the artistes at the local level to showcase their talent," he added.

Two nodal officers have been appointed at the state level for proper coordination.

A committee headed by the district magistrate in each district will select the artistes who will perform at the programmes, the order said, adding public representatives should be invited and large public participation should be ensured.

The culture department will make Rs 1 lakh available to each district to pay as honorarium to artistes chosen to perform at these events, according to the order.

The government has also asked local administrations to upload photographs of these programmes on the website of the department of culture.

All preparations should be made by March 21, by which time GPS locations, photographs of the temples and the contact details of the temple management bodies should be shared with the culture department.

