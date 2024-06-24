Raghuwanshi said the private hospital located in the Pipri police station area was sealed on June 19 by Chief Medical Officer Sushpendra Kumar after irregularities were found

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Hospital operator, aide arrested for allegedly misbehaving with SDM x 00:00

Police have arrested an operator of a private hospital and his aide on the charge of misbehaving with the sub-divisional magistrate when the latter went to inspect the facility which was allegedly being run illegally despite being sealed on June 19 for "irregularities", officials said.

District Magistrate (Chail) Yogesh Kumar Gaur received information on Saturday night that the hospital was operating despite being sealed. When the SDM reached the hospital, he started making videos of the hospital using his mobile phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Seeing this, the hospital operator, Dr Nisar Ahmed, and his aide Yasir Ahmed obstructed the public servant in the discharge of his duties, misbehaved with him and also snatched his mobile phone," Circle Officer (Chail) Manoj Singh Raghuwanshi said, adding the two were arrested.

The CO said that a case was registered against them under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust ) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC on Sunday.

Raghuwanshi said the private hospital located in the Pipri police station area was sealed on June 19 by Chief Medical Officer Sushpendra Kumar after irregularities were found.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever