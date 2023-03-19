Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Illegal arms factory busted in Mathura, three held

Updated on: 19 March,2023 04:39 PM IST  |  Mathura
PTI

Acting on a tip-off regarding the manufacturing of illegal weapons, police on Saturday started a search operation in a jungle area in Dhaurera village, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said

An illegal arms factory was busted and three people were arrested after an encounter in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.


Acting on a tip-off regarding the manufacturing of illegal weapons, police on Saturday started a search operation in a jungle area in Dhaurera village, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.



The police saw a fire lit at some distance and moments later one of the accused started firing at the team, he said.


In the retaliatory firing, a criminal got bullet injuries on his leg and he was arrested. Subsequently, his two associates were also held after the encounter, he said.

The accused have been identified as Akram, Bhola and Neeraj, police said.

According to the police, arms, ammunition and machines used in making arms have been recovered from the spot.

The injured criminal has been hospitalised, while the two others are being questioned, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

