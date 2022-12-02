Uttar Pradesh: Man found dead on rail tracks day after his marriage

'A team is investigating the matter. The exact cause of death will be known after a post-mortem,' Degana police inspector Narendra Jakhad said

Representational Pic

A 30-year-old man from Rajasthan was found dead on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district a day after marrying a woman there, police said on Friday.

Family members suspect that Shrawan Kumar, a resident of Nagaur district, was murdered and registered an FIR against three persons, including the bride.

Kumar was married twice earlier. His first wife died and the other left him. He went to Uttar Pradesh without family members to marry another woman on the advice of his friends.

The family members had given Rs 4 lac to Kumar for marriage. After marrying a woman in Khareta village on Sunday, he had sent pictures and was set to return Nagaur with the bride.

The next day, his body was found on a railway track. The bride went missing after that.

"A team has been sent to investigate the matter. The exact cause of death will be known after a post-mortem," Degana police inspector Narendra Jakhad said.

