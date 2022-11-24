×
Uttar Pradesh: Man gets 7-year jail term in dowry death case

Updated on: 24 November,2022 04:46 PM IST  |  Pratapgarh
Additional Sessions Judge of Fast Track Court Kundan Kishore on Wednesday convicted the accused

Representational Pic


A local court has awarded seven years imprisonment to a man in a case of dowry death.


Additional Sessions Judge of Fast Track Court Kundan Kishore on Wednesday convicted Atul Singh of killing his wife Ruby Singh.



The couple got married in 2019 and Atul's in-laws did not meet his dowry demands.


On Apr 16, 2021, Atul informed the victim's brother Mahendra Singh that his sister has committed suicide by hanging.

On the complaint of Mahendra, an FIR was registered against Atul at Udaipur police station for killing his wife for dowry.

