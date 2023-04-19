Uttar Pradesh: Man killed by tiger in Dudhwa forest reserve

The villagers rushed him to a local hospital. He was later referred to the district hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way

A 30-year-old man has been mauled to death by a tiger in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve area, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

Harmesh Singh, a resident of Nayapind village in Uttar Pradesh had gone to the forest to graze his cattle on Tuesday when he was attacked by the big cat, the official said.

The villagers rushed him to a local hospital. He was later referred to the district hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve B Prabhakar told PTI that the man came under attack at the entry point of the reserve area where tiger movement is observed routinely.

In view of the latest attack, patrolling teams have intensified monitoring of tiger movements. The villagers have been warned not to venture into the reserve forest areas and stay alert while working in fields, Prabhakar added.

Sundaresh, deputy director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, told PTI that Nayapind village shares its boundaries with the Dudhwa buffer zone and Katarniaghat sanctuary forest, both of which are parts of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

The villagers keep violating the advisories restricting their entry into the reserved forests, leading to such unfortunate incidents, he added.

