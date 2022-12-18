Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested

Updated on: 18 December,2022 01:34 PM IST  |  Saharanpur
PTI

The arrest was made on Saturday after the video was shared widely on social media on Friday night

Uttar Pradesh: Man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested

Representative Image


A man has been arrested after a video of him surfaced on the internet in which he was seen issuing death threats to women and making indecent gestures, police said on Sunday.


The arrest was made on Saturday after the video was shared widely on social media on Friday night.



Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjeev Manglik told PTI, "We have arrested Shalu Hasan, a resident of Lohani Sarai locality under Kutubsher Police station area."


"The accused use to roam around in the area and harass women by making indecent gestures and issuing death threats. He often use to roam around carrying some weapon like a knife or a rod."

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said. 

uttar pradesh national news india India news news

