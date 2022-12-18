Uttar Pradesh: Man threatens to kill women in video on social media, arrested

The arrest was made on Saturday after the video was shared widely on social media on Friday night

Representative Image

A man has been arrested after a video of him surfaced on the internet in which he was seen issuing death threats to women and making indecent gestures, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday after the video was shared widely on social media on Friday night.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjeev Manglik told PTI, "We have arrested Shalu Hasan, a resident of Lohani Sarai locality under Kutubsher Police station area."

Also Read: Three dead, two critical in bus collision on Greater Noida Expressway

"The accused use to roam around in the area and harass women by making indecent gestures and issuing death threats. He often use to roam around carrying some weapon like a knife or a rod."

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.