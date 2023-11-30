Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Man who shot dead daughter's father-in-law at wedding function near Noida held

Updated on: 30 November,2023 04:44 PM IST  |  Noida
mid-day online correspondent |

A man who allegedly shot dead his daughter's father-in-law at a wedding function near Noida in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Thursday

Representational Pic/File

A man who allegedly shot dead his daughter's father-in-law at a wedding function near Noida in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Thursday, the police said, reported the PTI.


According to the news agency, both the accused and the victim were guests at the wedding function on November 27 at a farmhouse in the Bisrakh area, they said.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said that a case was registered against Chandra Shekhar Yadav alias Shekhar Yadav, 53 for killing Ashok Yadav (55) at the farmhouse and an investigation was taken up by the police, as per the PTI.


"The suspect was on the run. Multiple police teams were formed to ensure the arrest of Chandra Shekhar Yadav and others named as suspects in the case," Suniti told reporters.

"After investigation and on the basis of inputs, the suspect was held around 4.15 am from the Tigri roundabout. His licensed revolver that was used in the crime has also been seized," the officer said.

Chandra Shekhar Yadav lives in Ghaziabad while Ashok Yadav was a resident of Noida's Hoshiarpur area, the police said.

According to the police, Chandra Shekhar Yadav's daughter and Ashok Yadav's son got married in May 2021. However, the couple separated last year and is undergoing divorce proceedings, the news agency reported on Thursday.

"During initial questioning, the accused told the police that an argument had broken out between him and the victim during the wedding function. The argument reached such an extent that he pulled out his revolver and shot dead his relative," Sunita said, according to the PTI.

A police officer involved in the probe said that it did not appear to be a pre-planned murder but a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the facts.

Besides a revolver, the suspect accused has a licence for a double-barrel gun and the Noida Police is contacting its counterparts in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that his arms licences are revoked.

The FIR in the case was lodged under sections 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, of the Indian Penal Code.

(with PTI inputs)

uttar pradesh noida Crime News India news national news

